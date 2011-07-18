Why The Survival Of Rupert Murdoch's American Operations May Be In Hands Of Jude Law

There is currently a waiting game on to see whether the News Corp phone-hacking scandal jumps the pond and erupts Stateside.



If it does it will likely hinge on whether News of the World reporters hacked into American phones — as current speculation over 9/11 victims suggests — or whether they hacked into phones of people on American soil.

It should be noted that thus far there is no evidence that any of Murdoch’s American holdings have behaved badly (yesterday on CNN Michael Wolff suggested Page Six doesn’t have a big enough staff to pull of a phone hacking).

Currently the FBI is looking into whether any 9/11 victims voicemails were hacked by NOTW reporters and a number of Senators and Congressman have called for further investigations.

Meanwhile Jude Law, who is also suing Murdoch’s The Sun, says his voicemail was hacked while he was in the States filming ‘I Heart Huckabees’ in 2003.

Law is alleging his phone was hacked on arrival at JFK — the story the NOTW published contained details only someone with access to his phone would know about, such as hotel room numbers and room service orders. If true, News Corp could face charges under the federal wiretap acts.

