A UK soccer team is getting roasted after it retired the jersey of a 17-year-old who only played 44 games before leaving for a different club

Getty Images

British soccer team Birmingham City FC is getting roasted on Twitter and across the internet after it announced that it would retire the jersey of its former star Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is only 17 and made under 50 appearances for the team.

This week he signed a big-money deal with German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in soccer history.

Retiring jerseys is usually reserved for team icons who have spent decades with their teams – think Brett Favre’s number 4 at the Green Bay Packers or Diego Maradona’s famed number 10 for Napoli.

“It’s the lads that have grown up dreaming of one day wearing Birmingham City’s iconic #22 shirt that I feel most sorry for,” soccer journalist Jonny Sharples wrote.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

British soccer team Birmingham City FC is getting roasted on Twitter and across the internet after it announced that it would retire the jersey of Jude Bellingham, a 17-year-old who has played under 50 games for the team.

Bellingham, who is hyped as one of the most exciting prospects in world soccer right now, made a 27.5 million euro ($US32 million) move to German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund this week, becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in the history of the sport.

Fans of Birmingham – which plays in the Championship, the second tier of English football – were understandably upset, given Bellingham’s expected pedigree in the future.

However, they don’t seem as the club itself, which said Thursday that to honour Bellingham, it would retire his number 22 shirt – which he wore in a grand total of 44 competitive matches for the club, over the course of a single season as a pro soccer player.

“The 22 shirt has become synonymous with Jude, his rise to the first team aged just 16 years and 38 days and these qualities,”Birmingham said in a post on its website commemorating Bellingham’s exit.

“And as such the Club have decided it would be fitting to retire this number, to remember one of our own and to inspire others.”

Getty Images Bellingham cried on the field on Wednesday night after making his final appearance for Birmingham City.

The announcement brought with it widespread derision on social media, largely because retiring jerseys is usually reserved for team icons who have spent decades with their teams – think Brett Favre’s number 4 at the Green Bay Packers or Diego Maradona’s famed number 10 for Napoli.

Birmingham’s moved was so widely discussed that: “Birmingham” “He’s 17” and “Bellingham” were all trending on Twitter in the UK Thursday afternoon.

Some poked fun at the move:

It's the lads that have grown up dreaming of one day wearing Birmingham City's iconic #22 shirt that I feel most sorry for. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) July 23, 2020

While others pointed out that some of the greatest players in English football history have not had their numbers retired by their clubs

Birmingham have RETIRED the 22 shirt as Jude Bellingham moves to Dortmund. He's 17 & has scored 4 senior goals. Here's a few who haven't had numbers retired: Tony Adams

Jamie Carragher

Steven Gerrard

Ryan Giggs

Paul Scholes

John Terry

Frank Lampard

Stuart Taylor

Nat Lofthouse pic.twitter.com/GeQY3nWKN7 — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) July 23, 2020

Bellingham, who is from around 10 miles outside Birmingham, first signed with Birmingham City as a youngster, and is a lifelong fan of the club. After playing his final game for the team – a 3-1 defeat to Derby County on Wednesday – he cried on the pitch.

“I do love the Club and I struggle to hide how much this club means to me. I just hope the fans have enjoyed seeing me play,” said Blues youngest ever player and goalscorer,” he said after the match.

“It will always have a massive place in my heart because it’s my club and the club I support, and it’s been a privilege.”

Getty Images

Luckily for Bellingham, while no one at Birmingham City will ever wear the number 22 again, he will as he has been given the number by his new club.

Dortmund welcomed Bellingham this week with a charming, if cringeworthy, recital of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” – which it posted on social media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.