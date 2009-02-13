Judd Gregg Withdraws Commerce Nomination, Remembers He's A Republican

It sounds nice. A liberal Democratic President appointing a conservative Republican to a major post, but alas, there’s a reason they’re of different parties. Judd Gregg, who had been tapped to lead the Commerce Department, is withdrawing, citing irreconcilable differences on matters of policy. We repeat: matters of policy. Not a nanny scandal, not taxes*. Gregg disagrees with Obama on the stimulus and related matters, and couldn’t honestly serve him in that capacity.



*Unless this is all a massive smokescreen to cover up a tax issue…

