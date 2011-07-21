Check Out The House Goldman Sachs Advisor Judd Gregg Is Trying To Sell For $4.9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s/Wikimedia Commons

Former senator of New Hampshire turned Goldman Sachs International Advisor Judd Gregg, is trying to sell his $4.9 million home in Rye (via Curbed).Gregg retired as senator of New Hampshire in January 2011, and was scooped up by Goldman Sachs in May.



Today, Gregg said Social Security checks will need to be haulted before House Republicans will agree to a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

In the meantime, he’s trying to sell his house which features 14 acres of land, a guest house, a beautiful wrap around porch, and a short walk to the ocean.

