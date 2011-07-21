Check Out The House Goldman Sachs Advisor Judd Gregg Is Trying To Sell For $4.9 Million

Leah Goldman
Judd Gregg

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s/Wikimedia Commons

Former senator of New Hampshire turned Goldman Sachs International Advisor Judd Gregg, is trying to sell his $4.9 million home in Rye (via Curbed).Gregg retired as senator of New Hampshire in January 2011, and was scooped up by Goldman Sachs in May.

Today, Gregg said Social Security checks will need to be haulted before House Republicans will agree to a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

In the meantime, he’s trying to sell his house which features 14 acres of land, a guest house, a beautiful wrap around porch, and a short walk to the ocean.

The house has 7,500 square feet

An aerial view

The guest house

The dining room with wall paper

A living room

Another living room with a fireplace

The front entrance

One of the bedrooms, also with a fireplace

A den area

One of the kitchens

The sunroom

There's the sunroom from the outside, on the left

Tons of porch space

Another bedroom

Eat in kitchen area

Another eating area

Huge driveway

The master bathroom

The guest house

The fron porch continues

A bright red room

Most of the bedrooms have a fireplace

Another kitchen

