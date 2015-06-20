Judd Apatow says he had a crazy plan for a popular 'Freaks and Geeks' character if season 2 had ever happened

NBC/ ‘Freaks and Geeks’ stars Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, and James Franco have all gone on to be big stars long after the show was canceled by NBC.

This year has seen the revival of 1990s TV series such as “Full House” and “The X-Files.”

But despite its rising popularity and cult status, there isn’t much of a chance of a “Freaks and Geeks” revival.

The show is credited for launching the careers of such huge stars as Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, James Franco, and executive producer Judd Apatow.

Chloe Apple Seldman/92nd Street Y Judd Apatow was the executive producer ‘Freaks and Geeks.’ Many of his real life high school experiences made it into the show.

The show was canceled fifteen years ago (you can watch the first season on Netflix), but “Freaks and Geeks” fans have always been curious about what season two of the dramedy would have looked like.

So it wasn’t a surprise that during a conversation with Ira Glass at 92nd Street Y to promote his new book “Sick in the Head,” one audience member went off-topic and asked Apatow what fans would have seen in season two of “Freaks and Geeks.”

Apatow decided to let them in on his plans for main character Lindsay Weir (played by Linda Cardellini.) At the end of the first and only season, Weir skips out on the academic summit that she is accepted into and instead follow the Grateful Dead around tour.

NBC via Netflix Lindsay Weir (Cardellini) discovers The Grateful Dead during the season one finale. This leads to a series of increasingly poor decisions.

Fans were dying to know: Would the second season continue Weir’s progression from geek to freak to hippie?

“Well, the next season of ‘Freaks and Geeks’ was supposed to be all about Lindsay being on acid,” Apatow said, barely pausing, continuing to explain how it just felt like a natural progression for the character, and yet another obstacle for her caring parents to have to deal with.

“What would happen to her? She would be on acid,” he said. “Just an extended acid trip.”

Don’t worry too much about Weir’s drug habit, though.

NBC via Netflix Before she was a hippie, Lindsay was a freak. And before she was a freak, she was a mathlete.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2012, “Freaks and Geeks” creator Paul Feig discussed where all of the show’s characters would have gone in season two. He says that after some wandering, Lindsay would eventually find her to a stable job.

“I just knew she’d probably end up at some point in her twenties in Greenwich Village as a performance artist, and after that she’d probably become a lawyer — a human-rights lawyer,” Feig said.

Feig didn’t mention the acid, but Apatow said it would be an honest and entertaining way to address a real problem.

“We wanted to show how parents in the eighties dealt with when their kids were really badly on drugs,” he explained. “That was something we had talked about.”

