Judd Apatow skewers Bill Cosby while doing a perfect impression of him

Judd Apatow has been extremely vocal against Bill Cosby.

During a stand-up set Monday night on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Apatow took the opportunity to again speak out against Cosby yet again.

“Cosby is still out on the road. Isn’t that weird that he’s, like, doing stand-up?” Apatow asked the NBC audience. “What do you think his act is like? Do you think he’s still talking about it?”

Apatow then did his best impersonation of Cosby doing stand-up:

“Do you think he says, ‘Have you ever been in trouble with the wife?'” asked Apatow while perfectly mimicking Cosby’s voice.

“Did you ever get into the doghouse with the wife over something that you did?” Apatow continues, as Cosby. “Like the other day, there was something about me in the paper and I didn’t want my wife to read the paper so I got up at five in the morning and snuck out to the driveway to get the paper and I hid the paper. And the next day I got up and I hid the paper.”

“And the next day, I forgot to get the paper! And my wife said to me, ‘What is this in the paper with the raping and the drugging? And I said, ‘Do you like your life? Do you like the house and the jet? Well then have a cappuccino and shut the eff up.”

Apatow recently explained on the “Today Show” that he has been so vigorous in his takedown of Cosby because: “I just kept noticing that no one else was saying that this was a bad thing. I would have loved to not talk about it. It’s incredibly sad. It’s one of the most tragic things that’s happened in our business, and I think we do have to stand up for the women and say that we believe you.”

Comedy Central’s late-night host Larry Wilmore also slammed Cosby on Monday in a segment he called “Cosby says the darndest things”:



More than 40 women have now accused Cosby of sexual assault, but he has yet to be charged with a crime.

