Judd Apatow To Produce "Ghostbusters 3"? No.*

- According to the LA Times, who called the president of Columbia Pictures, this rumour is not true. Judd Apatow is reportedly producing the third Ghostbusters film, currently being written. Apatow’s involvement makes sense, considering that most of his usual actors were rumoured to be cast in the film. (/Film)
- The Oscar-winning director of Slumdog Millionaire Danny Boyle may be considered to helm the next James Bond film. (Rope of Silicon)
- CBS plans to offer multiseason renewals to its hit Warner Bros. sitcoms, The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, still—shockingly—the most watched comedy on television. (THR)
- Terminator Salvation director McG is attached to direct Medieval, a Middle Ages version of The Dirty Dozen. (Production Weekly)
- Angela Bassett is set to make her directorial debut, helming the indie dramedy United States. (THR)
- ABC has canceled its time-travelling cop drama, Life on Mars, but will let it complete its current season. That’s one less show that has to worry about New York’s depleted tax credits. (THR)
- George Lopez is set to star in the National Lampoon comedy, Call Me Rusty. (PW)
- Sony’s Screen Gems division has picked up the script for the Hand That Rocks The Cradle-esque thriller Within, set to be produced by former New Line execs Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne. (THR)
- Scott Wolf has been cast in ABC’s new futuristic pilot V. (THR)
