Judd Apatow Calls 'The Interview' Theatre Cancellation 'Disgraceful'

While some people think it’s a good idea that major theatre chains refused to show “The Interview” after attack threats from hackers leading Sony to cancel the movie’s theatrical release, Judd Apatow is not one of them.

Apatow tweeted his opinions on Wednesday to his over 1.2 million followers:

I am not going to let a terrorist threat shut down freedom of speech. I am going to The Interview.

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014

I think it is disgraceful that these theatres are not showing The Interview. Will they pull any movie that gets an anonymous threat now?

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014

What if an anonymous person got offended by something an executive at Coke said. Will we all have to stop drinking Coke?

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014

We also don’t know that it isn’t a disgruntled employee or a hacker. Do we think North Korea has troops on the ground in the US? Ridiculous

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014

This only guarantees that this movie will be seen by more people on Earth than it would have before. Legally or illegally all will see it.

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014

Apatow had plenty of support on Twitter:

. @JuddApatow I agree wholeheartedly. An un-American act of cowardice that validates terrorist actions and sets a terrifying precedent.

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 17, 2014

@JuddApatow rewarding hackers & terrorists by pulling products & staying away from theatres encourages more of this behaviour in the future.

— Christina (@christinawrites) December 17, 2014

@JuddApatow I fought in Iraq only to have movies be shot down by Freedom of Speech. Sad.

— Comic Kevin Plantz (@KevinPlantz) December 17, 2014

@JuddApatow its ridiculous, we’ve allowed some terrorists to murder the freedom of speech. It’s scary, where is this gonna end?

— Dan Carrillo (@DanFilm) December 17, 2014

Late Wednesday, Sony announced it was pulling the theatrical release of “The Interview.” We’re guessing Apatow won’t be thrilled with the new development.

