Judd Apatow Calls 'The Interview' Theatre Cancellation 'Disgraceful'

Aly Weisman
Judd Apatow Seth Rogen

While some people think it’s a good idea that major theatre chains refused to show “The Interview” after attack threats from hackers leading Sony to cancel the movie’s theatrical release, Judd Apatow is not one of them.

Apatow tweeted his opinions on Wednesday to his over 1.2 million followers:

Apatow had plenty of support on Twitter:

Late Wednesday, Sony announced it was pulling the theatrical release of “The Interview.” We’re guessing Apatow won’t be thrilled with the new development.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.