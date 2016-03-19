Comedian Judd Apatow compares Donald Trump to 'the psycho girl' on 'The Bachelor'

Getty Images Judd Apatow at 2016 SXSW, with Donald Trump (inset).

Judd Apatow blasted Donald Trump during the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

The outspoken writer, director, and producer took the stage after a screening of his Netflix movie, “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.” Amid poking fun at Bill Cosby, marriage, family, and his own habit of making stories in which an average guy gets the gorgeous woman (“Knocked Up,” “40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Love”), he took some time to take down Trump.

And he did it in an original way.

“Is the Trump thing scaring you?” Apatow asked the crowd of the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, according to Variety.

“He’s kind of like the psycho girl on ‘The Bachelor’ that you don’t want to get kicked out too soon,” he continued, “because she might have sex with somebody in the ocean. But it’s time he doesn’t get the rose.”

And lest Apatow’s critics accuse him of jumping on the anti-Trump bandwagon, one that includes much of the Republican Party establishment, the comedy king revealed that he wrote some of Barack Obama’s Trump jokes for the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

“The president humiliated him, and I wrote those jokes,” Apatow disclosed. “I was very proud of it. And I found out later that the night he did those jokes, he also killed [Osama] bin Laden.”

“I kind of felt like I killed bin Laden,” he added. “What if my jokes bombed? He might have said, ‘I’m not feeling it tonight.'”

Judd Apatow, patriot.

