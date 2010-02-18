Judd Apatow Teams With Freaks And Geeks For New Movie

Paul Feig and Judd Apatow, the TV production team who brought us Freaks and Geeks, are working together again.



This time, on a “wedding-themed” comedy movie starring Kristen Wiig, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Wiig will star as one of two women fighting to plan a friend’s wedding bash.

She co-wrote the script with Annie Mumolo, who has a writing credit is for an episode of ABC’s In the Motherhood.

GE’s Universal is getting the show in gear, with Apatow producing under Apatow Productions and Feig in the director’s chair.

NBC’s Freaks and Geeks, a much-beloved show about a group of suburban high schoolers suffering through adolescence, lasted a mere 18 episodes. It was canceled in 2000 due to low ratings.

Wiig’s wedding comedy sounds completely different from Freaks and Geeks’ plotline, but the new movie is in good comedic hands. Apatow’s movies, including Superbad and Knocked Up have been box office hits. Feig has directed episodes of NBC’s The Office and Arrested Development.

We’d like to see them bring that casting magic from Freaks and Geeks, which launched James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel’s careers.

So who should star opposite Wiig?

