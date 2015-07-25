Judd Apatow says the US needs 'to find a way to do better' following Louisiana theatre shooting

Following the deadly shooting at a Louisiana multiplex during a screening of “Trainwreck” Thursday night, the film’s director Judd Apatow is speaking out.

“My thoughts and love go out to the victims and anyone touched by this madness or any madness. We, as a country, need to find a way to do better,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Apatow also told THR: “One of the reasons we make these movies is because the world can be so horrifying and we all need to laugh just to deal with it. So to have this happen in a room where people were smiling and laughing devastates me.”

A 59-year-old white male killed at least two and injured nine in the theatre before turning the gun on himself, police officials said.

“Trainwreck” star and screenwriter Amy Schumer took to Twitter following the shootings:

My heart is broken and all my thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Louisiana.

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) July 24, 2015

