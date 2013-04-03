HOUSE OF THE DAY: Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann Bought A $10.8 Million Bungalow In Malibu

Megan Willett
Director Judd Apatow and his hilarious wife actress Leslie Mann have just purchased a Malibu Colony home together for $10.825 million, according to real estate blog Trulia.

Property records show the deal was closed between the A-list power couple and Prudential California Realty at the end of last month.

Trulia reports that the 1930’s bungalow was previously owned by the late “Pretty Woman” producer Laura Ziskin, and features a gourmet kitchen, courtyard entry, four bedrooms, and expansive views of their beach-side property.

Trulia also points out that this is not the first California home for the family — Apatow and Mann have previously purchased a lot in Santa Monica, a home in Brentwood, and Apatow still owns another Beverly Hills pad.

Welcome to the Apatow/Mann family's new Malibu Colony Road home.

The bungalow has 2,550 square feet of space.

There's a gourmet kitchen with cozy reading corner close by.

There's also a nearby work space.

The home has an open floor plan, with the dining area flowing into the family room.

There are four bedrooms throughout the home with the master bedroom on the top floor.

The room also has access to its own balcony, a fireplace, and an en-suite bathroom.

The home has four and a half bathrooms throughout.

And plenty of spaces to laze around in the sunshine.

Or you can hang out on the porch, which overlooks the water.

There are multiple levels for entertaining or relaxing.

Here's the view looking back towards the house.

And this is what Mann and Apatow will wake up to every morning.

Want to be the funny couple's neighbour?

