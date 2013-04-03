HOUSE OF THE DAY: Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann Bought A $10.8 Million Bungalow In Malibu

Director Judd Apatow and his hilarious wife actress Leslie Mann have just purchased a Malibu Colony home together for $10.825 million, according to real estate blog Trulia.



Property records show the deal was closed between the A-list power couple and Prudential California Realty at the end of last month.

Trulia reports that the 1930’s bungalow was previously owned by the late “Pretty Woman” producer Laura Ziskin, and features a gourmet kitchen, courtyard entry, four bedrooms, and expansive views of their beach-side property.

Trulia also points out that this is not the first California home for the family — Apatow and Mann have previously purchased a lot in Santa Monica, a home in Brentwood, and Apatow still owns another Beverly Hills pad.

