Bill Clinton accuser: It was 'painful at first' hearing myself in Donald Trump ad

Juanita Broaddrick said this week that it was “painful” to see her 1999 allegations against former President Bill Clinton used by Donald Trump in a recent political advertisement.

In a brief phone interview with Business Insider earlier this week, the retired Arkansas nurse said the Trump campaign did not reach out to her before using audio from her decades-old Dateline NBC appearance in an Instagram ad that portrayed Clinton as an abuser of women.

In that television appearance, Broaddrick accused Clinton of raping her in 1978. The former president, through a lawyer, has long ago denied her allegations.

“I didn’t know my voice was going to be in that campaign thing that he put out,” Broaddrick said, adding that she’s “never had any contact” with the Trump campaign. “I wasn’t even aware of it. I was so surprised.”

“It was a little painful at first,” she continued. “To take the most horrible part of my interview and the most horrible part of it and put it in a campaign slogan, or whatever it was, it was difficult, but I’m OK with it now.”

Broaddrick, who said she plans on voting for Trump, said she “just wish[ed] someone” had contacted her so she wouldn’t have been blindsided by the ad.

A representative for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Broaddrick, who told Business Insider she is “not politically involved,” has made waves in the 2016 cycle. Earlier this year, she took to Twitter to resurface her allegations.

Clinton was asked by a reporter about the tweet while on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton, his wife and the presumptive Democratic nominee, but declined to respond.

Since defeating his Republican primary opponents, Trump has repeatedly attacked the former president for his record with woman and called Hillary an “enabler.” Hillary has said she will not respond to such personal attacks from Trump.

