Juan Williams Signs Two-Book Deal, First To Focus On 'Free Speech'

Nothing get publishers more excited these days than name recognition and after the brouhaha that followed his firing from NPR Juan Williams has plenty of that.



So it shouldn’t be sup rising then that Williams has just signed a two-book deal with Crown publishers, an imprint at Random House. Per the NYT:

Crown said in a statement that the first book from Mr. Williams, planned for a summer publication and not yet titled, will “focus on free speech and the growing difficulty in America of speaking out on sensitive topics.” In the book Mr. Williams “will argue that the American public benefits from a vigorous and full-throated debate on hot button issues of political and cultural import” and “chronicle his own first-hand experience of the consequences of crossing the line in public expression,” the statement said.

The second will “examine the changing face of America since the time of the Founding Fathers, as seen through the eyes of some of the noteworthy individuals who have helped to expand on and transform our ideas of what it means to be an American.”

Read the rest at the NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.