Juan Williams Thinks 'GOP Outcast' Will Win Republican Nomination

Juan Williams sounds worried.



The Fox News contributor writes an op-ed in The Hill, arguing that Ron Paul could win the Republican Presidential nomination.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that we are living in a time when Republican politics are being shaped by a 75-year-old, 12-term Texas congressman with a son in the Senate,” he says. “And incredibly, it is no longer out of the realm of possibility that this outcast of the GOP establishment may win the party’s presidential nomination.”

Williams notes the $1 million in donations that poured into Paul’s account on the day of the Republican debate as well as the cheers when the Congressman advocated for the legalization of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin.

There is a long way to go in the race — Newt Gingrich will enter later this week, apparently — but Williams’ claim that Paul will be around to the end does not seem that outlandish.

