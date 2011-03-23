JUAN WILLIAMS: White Liberal Woman "Gonna Tell Me What I Need To Do To Be Black Now."

While co-hosting The O’Reilly Factor on Friday, Juan Williams mentioned that he gets nervous walking past young black men.



His guest – Caroline Heldman, a political science professor at Occidental College – took issue with the statement, and the pair got into an argument.

On Monday, Williams guested on O’Reilly’s program and continued to rant against Heldman.

“[If you disagree with the liberals], you’re to be consigned off to the gulag because you’re a bad person and you have varied from their orthodoxy,” he said. “In this case, she was just reinforcing the orthodoxy and telling me that despite the fact that I’m black, I’m not allowed to say critical things that are going on in my own community. You’ve got to have a fixed point of view in order to be legitimate. She’s gonna tell me what I need to do to be black now.”

O’Reilly’s other guest, The Daily Caller‘s Mary Katharine Ham, also went after Heldman.

“She’s just a sensitive white liberal, and that’s what you say in that situation. There’s nobody who’s more secure in their racial issues than a white liberal. We came to this ridiculous sort of spectacle where a white liberal is lecturing Juan Williams — a black man who grew up during the Civil Rights era and spent much of his life chronicling it — and she’s explaining how to be sensitive to black men.”

O’Reilly tried to see it from Williams’ shoes before once again talking about The View.

“If I see four guys down there, even though I’m black, and they look like they aren’t there for any purpose, I’m going to try to go around the block. It’s just like the Muslim thing. It’s just like The View ladies walking out on me.

Video below.



