JUAN WILLIAMS: Sting Video Reveals The Truth Behind NPR! (VIDEO)

The continually outraged Juan Williams joined Sean Hannity Tuesday night to discuss the ongoing NPR saga that resulted in the Wednesday morning forced departure of CEO Vivian Schiller.



Hannity encouraged the former NPR contributor to sue the station, but an impassioned Williams declined.



“You have suggested this to me repeatedly. And I keep telling you, I just feel like I would become emotionally involved… I don’t want my spirit, my emotions, to get locked up into some fray with those people because you know what, you can see who they are tonight, Sean, in a way that you can’t before.”

Yes, lord forbid Williams get emotionally involved in this issue.

According to Williams, NPR continues to prostitute itself for money.

“This guy is just smashing everybody. Jews. Christians. Tea Party people. Me. He doesn’t give a hoot. He just wants his $5 million dollars [except NPR repeatedly declined it]. And he’s willing to do anything for it because non-profit fundraising – and this is revealed here – is nothing but a scam and a lie. It’s an underworld. It makes you feel greasy to see this guy… dealing with people who have identified themselves as the Muslim Brotherhood.”

And Ron Schiller‘s comments represent the ‘real’ attitude of NPR toward the world.

“This to me is finally is a window into how they really think. It’s like you were turning your radio and just by accident you got the right wavelength and now you’re hearing the truth. Just yesterday, Schiller is saying, ‘You know what? We made a mistake in the way that we handled Juan Williams and we do need Federal funding.’ [Now], here’s this guy saying, ‘We’re glad we got that guy [Williams] out of here. He’s a bigot.’ And guess what? [He’s saying,] ‘We don’t need Federal funding.'”

Video below.

