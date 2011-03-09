JUAN WILLIAMS: NPR Prostitutes Itself For Money

In case you were wondering whether Juan Williams still had any bad feelings towards NPR after his unceremonious firing last year, the answer is yes.



Here’s what he told Fox Nation today:

“This was an act of incredible condescension,” said Williams. “The rank hypocrisy of his remarks was telling for me. They will say things to your face about how there’s no liberal orthodoxy at NPR, how they play it straight, but now you see it for what it is. They prostitute themselves for money.”

Williams said Schiller’s remarks about the Jews dominating the newspaper industry was “outright anti-Semitism,” and labelling Tea Party members “gun-toting” “racists” reveals “their real feelings.” This is how they talk in boardrooms and editorial meetings, explained Williams. “This is how they really feel.”

In case you need a refresher here’s what Schiller said about Jews in the media: “I don’t find that at NPR, the Zionist or pro-Israel. Even among funders….I mean it’s there in people who own newspapers, obviously, but no one owns NPR. I don’t find it.”

If the coverage of Williams’ firing is anything to go by we can expect to hear a lot more about this on Fox in the coming days.

