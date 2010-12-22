As Far As Presidential Candidates Go Sarah Palin Is 2010's Biggest Loser





Bill O’Reilly had Juan Williams on his show last night to analyse the National Journal’s list of the biggest winners and losers of 2010. In the course of the interview, Williams became the latest conservative analyst to doubt the political knowledge of Sarah Palin.

“I think Sarah Palin’s a big winner this year in terms of celebrity, Bill. I’m not sure she’s a big winner terms of politics and that’s because if you stop if you stop and think about it, she is making more money, she had a best-selling book, she’s got the TV series, even her daughter, you know, on Dancing With the Stars. But when it comes to whether or not she enhanced her ability in the mind of the American people to be a marketable, reasonable, presidential candidate, I don’t think so. I think most Republicans now in the polls question whether or not she has the credibility to be president,” Williams said.

Surprisingly, there was a bit of debate on whether or not Nancy Pelosi was actually a loser. Despite losing her position as Speaker of the House, she did accomplish a lot of her goals. Or, as conservative commentator Mary Katherine Ham put it:

“In her mind she’s a liberal who has passed enough new regulation that they could honour her by covering the entire Golden Gate in red tape. She is still the leader, even though she led them to historical losses. And she can go back to San Francisco to a beautiful place where they have no happy meals.”

Who did they think should have made the list that didn’t’t? Ham wanted unions to be on the losers list of 2010, while Williams went for BP and Stanley McChrystal.

