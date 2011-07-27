JUAN WILLIAMS: The Leading Personalities At FOX News Are 'Expressly Conservative'

Juan Williams has spent much of the past nine months happily bashing NPR for unceremoniously firing him last October after he admitted on the Bill O’Reillyshow that Muslims sometimes made him nervous on aeroplanes (but that public policy shouldn’t be based on that fear).



Williams is currently out with a new book, ‘Muzzled’, which takes that firing as a leaping off point to discuss the lack of open discussion in today’s media landscape, and today he (sort of) returned to the scene of the crime for a super interesting interview with WNYC’s Brian Leher.

I say ‘sort of’ because technically WNYC is not NPR. It’s a member station and entirely independent. However most New Yorkers get their NPR through WNYC so the lines are often blurred and Lehrer (arguably one of the best talk show hosts in the country) was quick to make the distinction for listeners.

Regardless, this is the closest Williams has come to NPR since his departure and the result was appropriately fascinating.

What’s clear is that Williams is still really smarting from the firing; this is not trumped-up indignation. And, for his part, Lehrer did not shy away from noting that few people had listened to Williams’ remarks in full (including NPR brass) before declaring the Williams had been ‘Shirley Sherroded’ by NPR.

But the most interesting exchange came when Lehrer pressed Williams over whether Fox News was actually ‘fair and balanced.’

Williams initially demurred saying Fox allows him far more latitude to express himself in various venues than NPR ever did, but when Lehrer kept pressing Williams admitted all of Fox’s major personalities are indeed conservative and (in the case of Fox News Sunday) he is there to make sure viewers swallow “the far right conservative” view point “whole cloth.”

So yes, according to Juan Williams Fox News is populated with far right conservative personalities. Which is admitting a whole lot more than, say, what Chris Wallace told Jon Stewart, which was that Fox told the “other side” of the story. So good for Juan for acknowledging reality.

Whole interview is worth listening to.



