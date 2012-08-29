Fox News' Juan Williams Panned Ann Romney And Called Her A 'Corporate Wife'

Fox News contributor Juan Williams was not impressed by Ann Romney’s speech Tuesday night, saying she “looked to me like a corporate wife” — a term that drew an awkward silence among Williams’ Fox colleagues.



“Mitt Romney’s wife, Ann Romney, on the other hand, looked to me like a corporate wife,” Williams said, after complimenting keynote speaker Chris Christie’s speech. “And, you know, the stories she told about struggle, it’s hard for me to believe. She’s a very rich woman. I know that, and America knows that.”

“Wow, OK…” Fox host Bret Baier said.

“What does that mean — a ‘corporate wife?'” host Megyn Kelly added.

“What does it mean?” Williams retorted. “It looks like a woman whose husband takes care of her, and she’s been very lucky and blessed in this life. She’s not speaking, I think, for the tremendous number of single women in this country, or married women, or separated. She did not convince me that, ‘You know what, I understand the struggles of American women in general.'”

Fox News anchor Brit Hume had a different take when Baier asked his opinion.

“I think that was the single most effective political speech I’ve ever heard given by a political wife,” Hume said.

