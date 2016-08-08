Tennis player Juan Martin del Potro was rescued from an elevator by Argentine handball team

Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro found himself stuck in an elevator in Rio’s Olympic Village for 40 minutes on Sunday before his opening round singles match at the Olympics. To make matters worse, that match — scheduled for Sunday afternoon — is against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Del Potro, you may remember, upset Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final. He’s battled injuries ever since, and, having played only ten tournaments this year, is currently ranked 145th in the world. On his way out of the Olympic Village en route to the tennis facility, the elevator suddenly shut down.

The lights shut off, and Del Potro, forced to wait, did what anyone would do: He took a selfie.

The Argentine handball team eventually came to the rescue.

Luckily, he’s OK. Not so luckily, he still has to play Djokovic.

