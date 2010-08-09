College Kid Who Wants To Start A Hedge Fund Before Graduation Says He Once Made $120K On A Trade

In a sign that hedge funds might be going pop culture now, a successful young college student wants to start a hedge fund before he graduates.



This is worrisome. In an interview with a Singapore paper, TodayOnline, 24-year old Wong Juan Hai says he’s just a “typical guy” who wants to start a hedge fund.

He says it like he’s throwing together an after work pick up game.

The good news is he’s not that average. Apparently he’s “half a millionaire,” and he had a really good trade once, though on what we’re not sure.

From TodayOnline:

The young man’s largest one-off gain stands at a whopping $120,000.

But the bad news is here’s what else he told the paper:

“My dad told me to draw him up a decent proposal for the business and he’d give me the money, as long as I came back with more (money).”

“I can wear China-made clothes; I’m not spoiled. Sometimes I don’t even want to drive into the CBD because the parking is so expensive. There was once I parked for two hours, and the fee came up to $9. I was like, are you insane? I can do better things with $9.”

“I agree I could do better because [philanthropic] donations I make are hardly anything to shout about … I feel that when it comes to charity, it’s not all about the money. If you make an impact, that’s more important and more worth it.”

So his dad is starting his business for him, he’s wasting time talking about his clothes and parking, and he’s not getting any tax benefits from philanthropic donations. And this kid still thinks people will give him money to invest.

