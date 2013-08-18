An MLS Player Scored An Incredible Backheel Rainbow Kick Goal Last Night

New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo scored what might be the MLS goal of the year last night against Chicago Fire.

After overrunning a long aerial pass, Agudelo flicked it over his head with a backheel and lobbed it over the goal line.

Agudelo burst onto the scene with the U.S. men’s national team a few years ago, but he has played for three different MLS team since 2011 and his star has faded.

The talent is clearly still there though, and there’s a reason the 20-year-old is moving to Stoke City in the Premier League in January.

What a goal:

