Pelicans star Jrue Holiday is donating as much as $5 million of his remaining salary to launch a social justice fund

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is donating the rest of his salary this season, as much as $US5.3 million, to a social justice fund started by he and his wife, USWNT star Lauren Holiday.

The funds will go to nonprofits, Black owned businesses, and initiatives to bring “equitable outcomes” in Black communities in several U.S. cities.

Holiday said following the death of George Floyd and nationwide focus on social justice, he felt he needed to contribute to the movement.

New Orleans Pelicans star guard Jrue Holiday is donating the remainder of his salary to social justice fund he is starting with his wife, USWNT star Lauren Holiday.

Holiday’s remaining game checks, up to $US5.3 million, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, will go to the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund. The funds will help communities in the New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Los Angeles area.

Here is a breakdown of where the funds will go, according to Lopez:

$US1.5 million to “nonprofits, Black-owned businesses and citywide initiatives that seek to bring about equitable outcomes for Black and Brown communities” in New Orleans.

$US1.5 million to similar causes in L.A.

$US1 million to similar causes in Indianapolis.

$US1 million to Black-owned businesses in 10 other cities

$US500,000 to higher-learning and HBCUs.

“Honestly when it came down to it, it was me and my wife talking about what we could do to kind of further this movement and progression and being able to help out our community and just being able to help,” Jrue Holiday told ESPN.

“We were just kind of sitting in the house, in the bed, thinking about it, and my wife said, ‘I think you should do this and you should do the rest of your salary.’ That’s a great idea. Because we want to make an impact. God has blessed us with so much. We know a couple of things that are important are time and money, and right now, we have both. To be able to give away our money to help further this movement and Black-owned businesses that have taken a hit in COVID-19, to us, it felt like the perfect time and opportunity.”

Holiday signed a five-year, $US131 million deal with the Pelicans in 2017.

He told ESPN that the focus on Black Lives Matter, racial inequality, and social justice reform following the death of George Floyd made him realise he needed to be more involved.

“With everything going on in this world, it made me and my wife realise that we aren’t invested in our community as we feel we should be,” Jrue Holiday said. “This is one of those times to really, even though it’s kind of a kick in the pants, you kind of feel like I should have known this or I should have been doing this before. But you’re never too late. This is our time to contribute.”

