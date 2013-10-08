NBA All-Star Point Guard Gets Destroyed In Preseason By A Backup

All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday made his Pelicans debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets and things were as ugly as they could get.

Holiday faced off against Rockets backup point guard Patrick Beverley at the end of the game and Beverley stole the ball from Holiday at will, picking his pocket four times in only five minutes. He not only clowned Holiday to the tune of eight turnovers, but he out-played him to the point where Holiday literally didn’t belong on the same court (video via CBS Sports):

