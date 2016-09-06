These are rich areas of England riddled with hidden poverty

Matt Cardy / Getty Images St Ives, England, where levels of fuel poverty are among the country’s highest

Some of England’s richest areas are also those with the highest levels of poverty, according to research from social policy charity Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).

The charity found that people are facing severe economic challenges in different parts of the country.

In beauty spots in the South West, such as Cornwall, the Cotswolds, and Wiltshire, high numbers of people are struggling to meet the cost of energy bills, which is seen as a major indicator of poverty.

In the picturesque constituency of St Ives, Cornwall – where holiday homes change hands for millions of pounds – 17.2% of residents are ‘fuel poor,’ the third highest figure in the country.

Affluent parts of the south east, such as Oxfordshire, have some of the country’s least affordable housing for those on low incomes.

In the popular tourist destination of Henley, Oxfordshire, the lowest house price is 11.1 times greater than that of the lowest salary, compared to the national average of 7.5

JFC have also created a ‘working age poverty risk index’, scored from 0 to 10, which is calculated using a combination of out-of-work benefits and in-work tax credit recipients of working age.

Here’s a map of the data, broken down by parliamentary constituencies:

You can explore the data in more detail on the PoliMapper website.

The news comes as JFR launched on Tuesday a new plan to solve poverty for the “first generation of Brexit children”.

In particular the campaigning charity calls for an end to the “poverty premium” which sees low-income families pay up to 10% more for goods and services, due to schemes including pre-payment meters and white goods bought expensively on credit.

The charity called on Theresa May to act on her promise to “make Britain work for everyone”, citing the fact that many of the poor constituencies highlighted by the report are Conservative-held marginal seats which could swing the other way if action is not taken to improve the situation.

NOW WATCH: Sir Philip Green lashes out at Sky News over BHS collapse questions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.