JR Smith says the election has left him scared for his daughter's future

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith posted a powerful Instagram on Wednesday, saying he worried for his daughter’s future in light of Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

Smith, along with teammate LeBron James, supported and campaigned for Hillary Clinton in Ohio during the late stages of the campaign. At a rally last week in Ohio with Clinton and James, Smith brought his young daughter on stage to meet the Democratic nominee.

On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Trump won Ohio’s 18 electoral votes en route to the presidency, Smith wrote the following:

“How do you explain to this face what happen? You can be a educated women in your field an not get the job because your a women or cause your black? How do you say “go try your best” even though it won’t be good enough. How do I even feel confident sending her on play dates knowing the kids family voted for the racist, sexist person an I don’t know how they will treat her when she’s gone. How? Seriously How? I understand let go and let God! But damn!”

Here’s the post:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.