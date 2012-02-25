Stop What You're Doing And Follow Knicks Crazy Person J.R. Smith On Twitter

J.R. Smith is the closest thing NBA fans have to @Horse_ebooks.
Today, he made our timeline to blow up by retweeting this wildly offensive, insane tweet about NBA All-Star Weekend:
Photo: twitter.com
But this only scratches the surface of what makes @TheRealJRSmith absurd and addicting.
Here’s a sampling:
Photo: twitter.com
Photo: twitter.com
Photo: twitter.com
Photo: twitter.com
Photo: twitter.com
Here’s the picture:
Photo: twitpic.com
