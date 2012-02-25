Stop What You're Doing And Follow Knicks Crazy Person J.R. Smith On Twitter

Tony Manfred

J.R. Smith is the closest thing NBA fans have to @Horse_ebooks.

Today, he made our timeline to blow up by retweeting this wildly offensive, insane tweet about NBA All-Star Weekend:

Photo: twitter.com

But this only scratches the surface of what makes @TheRealJRSmith absurd and addicting.

Here’s a sampling:

jr smith tweets

Photo: twitter.com

jr smith tweets

Photo: twitter.com

jr smith tweets

Photo: twitter.com

jr smith tweets

Photo: twitter.com

jr smith toothbrush

Photo: twitter.com

Here’s the picture:

jr smith knicks toothbrush

Photo: twitpic.com

Follow him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.