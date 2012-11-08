JR Smith Thinks That LeBron James' New Sneakers Are Way Too Expensive

New York Knicks guard JR Smith and his brother Chris recently met with SneakerWatch to give their opinions of LeBron James’ new sneakers, the LeBron X.



They began by analysing the aesthetics of the shoe, but when the interviewer brought up the price of the shoes, Smith went off in hilarious fashion. And both brothers agreed, there was nothing about the shoes that warranted the $270 sticker price.

Watch Smith’s hilarious analysis of the shoes here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

