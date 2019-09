J.R. Smith is joining the Knicks, he announced on Twitter this morning.



Smith is a bench scorer who should, in theory, really help the second unit when Jeremy Lin is off the floor.

But he also has a reputation for taking bad shots and generally disrupting a team’s chemistry on and off the court.

Should be fun!

Photo: TotalProSports

