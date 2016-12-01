JR Smith leaves court to shake the hand of an opponent he infamously elbowed, gives up wide open dunk

On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers got a glimpse of the “Bad” J.R. Smith they have thus far avoided.

In the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, J.R. Smith saw veteran guard Jason Terry of the Bucks sitting near the end of their bench.

Terry and Smith have a history — Smith infamously elbowed Terry in the face during the 2013 playoffs when he was with the Knicks and Terry was with the Celtics. Smith was suspended one game, returned, and helped the Knicks beat the Celtics in six games.

Apparently the two have buried the hatchet, enough so that Smith left the court to shake Terry’s hand. The problem was the game was still in action, and Smith gave up a wide open basket to Tony Snell.



After the game, Smith seemed completely unaware of the play, saying, “I didn’t even know I was in the game. My bad.”

The Bucks blew out the Cavaliers, 118-101, so while Smith’s lapse wasn’t the defining factor of the game, surely it’s something LeBron James and Co. don’t want to see happen again.

