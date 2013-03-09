Knicks Lose After JR Smith's 36-Point Night Falls One Shot Short

Photo: YouTube

With Carmelo Anthony injured, the Knicks put the game in the hands of streaky sixth man JR Smith against the Thunder last night.Smith rose to the challenge, scoring 36 points with an array of low-percentage step backs and contested threes that only a handful of NBA players could make with any consistency.



He was making some wild shots, especially in the second half.

On the final play of the game, Smith had a chance to win it with one last impossible step-back, but he couldn’t get any separation from Russell Westbrook and the shot clanged off the back of the rim to give the Thunder a 95-94 win.

Here’s the shot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s a quick round-up of the shots he was hitting in the second half:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.