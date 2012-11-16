Knicks Player JR Smith Says He's Going Out In NYC Less Than Last Year — And He's Having His Best Season Yet

Photo: twitpic.com

JR Smith is off to a great start with the 5-0 Knicks.He’s shooting the best percentage of his career, picking up the rebounding slack now that the Knicks are going small, and forcing turnovers on defence.



Today he revealed a possible reason why:

JR Smith admitted the New York nightlife got to him last year. He’s going out less now he says. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) November 15, 2012

If you follow Smith on Twitter, you know he tends to be up at all hours of the night.

Last year, he tweeted out of a photo of a half-naked woman that got him fined $25,000. He also organised a midnight bike ride around NYC.

But this year he’s been solid on and off the court.

He’s shooting an unsustainable 72% from three, but if he keeps playing within the offence he should continue to give the Knicks exactly the type of bench scoring they need.

You always hear jokes and rumours about guys playing poorly in cities like New York, LA, and Miami because of the nightlife. This is one of the only times we can remember a player actually admitting it.

