JR Smith Ordered $US3,000 In Room Service 'Just To See If They Would Keep Bringing It' While Playing In China

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo, one of the most respected writers in the NBA, wrote a vicious takedown of New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith.

Smith was benched last night in his team’s win over the Miami Heat after getting fined $US50,000 for repeatedly untying opponents’ shoes during games.

In his article, Wojnarowski calls Smith “a soft, spoiled suburban jump-shooter” whose money will dry up when his career is over.

In one of the more absurd anecdotes, Wojnarowski says Smith once ordered $US3,000 worth of uneaten room service while he was playing in China during the 2011 NBA lockout. His Chinese team, Zhejiang Chouzhou, was paying for the bill so J.R. kept ordering “just to see if they would keep bringing it.”

From Woj:

“From unreasonable demands on the kind of car needed to curry him around the city, to skipping practices for shopping excursions in neighbouring cities, to a relentless pattern of insubordination, Smith’s bad act had never been worse. “Perhaps his greatest excess of idiocy had been a weekend of running a room service bill into the proximity of $US3,000, a source with direct knowledge told Yahoo Sports. He kept ordering food, stacking piles of trays upon trays — “just to see if they would keep bringing it to the room,” the source said.”

Woj also takes a shot at J.R. for acting like he’s from the inner-city even though he grew up suburban middle class home.

It’s harsh — probably the harshest thing you’ll read about a player from a writer of Wojnarowski’s status.

The Knicks gave Smith a three-year, $US18 million contract after his excellent 2012-13 season in New York. He, like the rest of the team, has taken a severe step backwards this year. He’s shooting less than 35% of scoring just 11 points per game.

