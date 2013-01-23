The First Sign That There's Actually A Rivalry Between The Knicks And Nets — JR Smith Burns Kris Humphries

Even though the Knicks-Nets rivalry narrative has been around since the Nets first moved to Brooklyn, there hasn’t really been that much bad blood between these two teams in reality.



Throughout the season, the players shrugged their shoulders and said the whole rivalry thing was overplayed when reporters asked about it.

But last night we got our first baby step toward a legitimate Knicks-Nets hatred when JR Smith and Kris Humphries got into it on Twitter.

First Humphries tweeted this:

Then JR shot back with this:

Humphries’ still-wife Kim Kardashian is currently dating and pregnant with Kanye West’s baby.

JR’s joke has been made roughly one million times, but it’s the fact that he said anything at all that counts.

