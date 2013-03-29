JR Smith Has A Great Theory For Why The Knicks Play So Well At Home

The New York Knicks now have the longest winning streak in the NBA at six games.



The high point of the streak game last night when they sprinted out to a 30-point lead on the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden before winning 108-101.

They are now 25-10 at home and 19-16 on the road.

After the game, JR Smith (who scored 35 points) said the Knicks have a secret weapon at home: opposing teams love to party when they come to NYC.

From Newsday’s Al Iannazzone:

“Noted night owl J.R. Smith joked that the trappings of New York City helped contribute to the Grizzlies not being at their best and falling behind by 30 points last night.”

“‘It’s easy to play here when we’ve got a big home advantage. Everybody likes New York, especially Western Conference teams. They only come here but once, so that helps us out.'”

For whatever reason, Smith is really preoccupied with the relationship between going out at night and playing well.

Earlier this year, he attributed his improved play to going out in NYC less than last season.

