Knicks Player JR Smith Denies Partying The Night Before His Awful Shooting Game Against Indiana

JR Smith shot 4 for 15 yesterday in New York’s 102-95 Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers.



It was his third-straight bad game since getting suspended for elbowing Jason Terry in the face, and the second game of the playoffs where he was spotted out in NYC the night before.

Late Saturday night, Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club tweeted that Smith was “in the building” along with some other athletes and celebrities to watch the Floyd Mayweather fight.

Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal, but earlier this year Smith explicitly said that going out in New York last season hurt his play, planting the seed in the minds of fans and writers that there is a causal relationship between his partying and his shooting.

After the game, Smith took to Twitter to shoot down the rumours:

First an for most I wasn’t clubbing before the game so y’all can kill that. Don’t try an find reasons when I miss shots! #HopOff — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) May 5, 2013

He was reportedly spotted out the night before Knicks-Celtics Game 5 last week, as well.

Smith can do whatever he wants in his free time. The only thing that matters for him and the Knicks is that he busts out of his awful shooting slump.

He’s now shooting 28.6% since elbowing Terry, leaving a scoring hole that Carmelo Anthony and others have failed to fill.

He made a more conscious effort to go to the basket instead of shot mid-range jumpers yesterday, but even that might be a fruitless strategy against Roy Hibbert. The shots need to start falling, or these rumours of late-night escapades are going to keep growing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.