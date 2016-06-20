JR Smith breaks down in tears while discussing his family's influence on his journey to his first NBA championship

The Cleveland Cavaliers are NBA champions. That also means that J.R. Smith an NBA champion, something he is not taking lightly.

After the game, Smith was asked about the influence his father has had on his life and career and the time he spent working construction with his father. Smith immediately broke down into tears recounting the influence his parents have had and his drive to make them proud of what he has accomplished.

“My parents, my family, they have been the biggest inspiration of my life,” Smith said as fought back tears. “I’ve been in a lot of dark spots in my life and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to get of them. But they are who they are. They falled with me. They yelled at me. They screamed at me. They loved me. They hugged me. They cried with me. And they always stuck by my side no matter right or wrong.

“I know a lot of people don’t have their parents in their life, their mother or their father. But I’ve got the best two you could ask for. I swear.

Smith then got up and immediately walked over to his dad and gave him a big hug.





You can see Smith’s entire answer here.





