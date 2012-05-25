Notorious New York Knicks Gunslinger J.R. Smith Got Arrested Last Night

Photo: AP

UPDATEDJ.R. Smith was arrested in Miami last night on a warrant for allegedly not having a valid driver’s licence, the AP reports.



Police spotted him in a store in Miami, and knew there was a bench warrant out for his arrest.

There aren’t many other details concerning why there was a warrant out for his arrest in the first place.

But he was retweeting people after he was released late last night.

This isn’t J.R.’s first automobile-related criminal incident.

He served 24 days in jail for a reckless driving charge in 2007, and was suspended seven games by the NBA for it.

