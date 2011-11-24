A Shocking A-Rod Spotting And The 'Dancing' Champ -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

Photo: ABC
- Veteran and soap star J.R. Martinez and his partner Karina Smirnoff took the mirrorball trophy home at the finals of “Dancing With the Stars.” It’s the first win for pro Smirnoff.
- Sandra Bullock purchased two more paintings for the collection she’s building for her son/our hero Louis Bullock.
- Howard Stern is closer to taking a judge’s seat on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” — but he’s demanding that the show move to New York for him.
- Ali Fedotowsky returned her $50,000 engagement ring to jeweler Neil Lane, who provides rings to “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” free of charge each season.
- The new Us Weekly cover story claims that Kris Humphries was the “husband from hell” and that he routinely called Kim Kardashian “fat.” He’s planning to sue the family for $10 million.
- Blonde connoisseur A-Rod was spotted dining with a brunette, or as us brunettes would call it, breaking out of his long slump. Snap.
