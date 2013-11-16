JPMorgan's Tom Lee Hikes His Year-End S&P 500 Price Target With Six Weeks Left To Go

Yesterday, the S&P 500 closed at 1790, an all-time high.

JPMorgan chief U.S. equity strategist Tom Lee’s year-end target for the index was 1775. However, given his continued constructive view on the stock market, he raises his year-end target to 1825 today in a note to clients.

“In our view, the case for continuing to maintain a positive stance on equities remains in place given: (i) improving economic momentum to support upward EPS revisions (pent-up demand in U.S. housing, autos, construction, capex and a recovery in the euro area); (ii) attractive relative value (particularly vs. corporate bonds), (iii) supportive monetary policy and (iv) sentiment that is not excessively bullish,” says Lee. “We continue to believe that the U.S. is in a secular bull market and that remaining constructive on equities is warranted.”

Lee says half of the 50-point increase in his S&P 500 target is driven by the tech and financials sectors.