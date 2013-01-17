JPMorgan's Paris-Based Head Of European Cash Equity Sales Has Died

Photo:

Thomas Candillier, JPMorgan’s head of European cash equity sales based in Paris, has died, Bloomberg News’ Ambereen Choudhury reports citing a bank spokesperson. He was 37. Candillier passed away on January 14.



The cause of the young sales trader’s death is unclear at this time. He had a wife a kids, the report said.

He began working at JPMorgan in 2001. In 2005, he was promoted to executive director before becoming a managing director at the firm.

Candillier graduated with his Master in Taxation and Business Law, Master of Finance from ESSEC. He began his Wall Street career at Goldman Sachs.

You can see a photo of him here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.