JPMorgan's Awesome Presentation On Everything Happening In The Markets

The U.S. stock market is near an all-time high.

And as the economy continues to recover, investors are preparing for rising interest rates.

But they also have China’s economic slowdown, emerging market weakness, and the tensions between Russia and Ukraine to contend with.

David Kelly and the market strategy team at JP Morgan Asset Management has put out its Q2 Guide to Markets, to help investors.

Kelly address every major issue affecting the markets and economies both domestic and foreign.

This presentation consists of five sections: equities, the economy, fixed income, international, and asset classes.

Note: Thanks to J.P. Morgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

