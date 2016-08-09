TOP IPO BANKER: We have 'a pretty broad swath of deals ready for launch'

It’s been a slow year for the initial public offering, or IPO, market — but things could start to really pick up soon.

That’s what JPMorgan’s global head of equity capital markets, Liz Myers, expects.

She said in a recent Bloomberg TV interview that JPMorgan has more than 20 IPOs slated for launch globally in September, and a “full pipeline” for 2017.

“It’s a pretty broad swath of deals ready for launch,” Myers said.

She also noted the firm expects to see more than a dozen tech IPOs before the end of the year. Those will mainly be smaller deals in software Myers said, although we’ll start to see larger tech IPOs in 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, she added, we can expect to see activity in the virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and robotics spaces.

She also said Asia will see some larger IPOs toward the end of 2016 and into 2017. The largest tech IPO this year was the Japanese messaging app Line, which raised about $1 billion in its July debut on the Tokyo and New York stock exchanges.

In addition to the tech sector, Myers said to expect more deals in the financial services, healthcare, and consumer retail sectors.

She said investors right now are not overly worried about the outcome of the US presidential election in November, nor are they overly cautious about the activities of the Federal Reserve.

“Right now the reception [to IPOs] has been pretty good across a multitude of sectors,” Myers said.



