JPMorgan's Jes Staley Joins The Hedge Fund That Cleaned Up On The 'London Whale' Trade

JPMorgan’s James “Jes” Staley, who was chair of the investment bank, has been hired by BlueMountain Capital, CNBC’s Kate Kelly reported.BlueMountain is a $12 billion hedge fund founded by JPMorgan alum Andrew Feldstein.
But get this…
BlueMountain Capital is the hedge fund that was on the other side of disastrous so-called “London Whale” trade that lost JPMorgan $5.6 billion last year.
BlueMountain’s flagship fund was up more than 10% last year, according to CNBC.
