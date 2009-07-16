JPMorgan's Horrible Credit Card Business

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a2d331914b9b998005e08fe/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="credit card sticker amex visa discover" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Yesterday some moderately good data came out on credit card delinquencies — some faint signs that the rate of worsening is slowing.

But make no mistake, the credit card business is a huge weak spot in the financial system right now, and nowhere is that more clear than in JPMorgan’s (JPM) earnigns, which were otherwise decent.

Here’s what they say:

Net loss was $672 million, a decline of $922 million from the prior year. The decrease was driven by a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher net revenue.

End-of-period managed loans were $171.5 billion, an increase of $16.1 billion, or 10%, from the prior year and a decrease of $4.6 billion, or 3%, from the prior quarter. Average managed loans were $174.1 billion, an increase of $21.3 billion, or 14%, from the prior year and a decrease of $9.3 billion, or 5%, from the prior quarter. The increases from the prior year in both end-of-period and average managed loans were predominantly due to the impact of the Washington Mutual transaction, partially offset by lower charge volume and a higher level of charge-offs. Excluding the impact of the Washington Mutual transaction, end-of-period and average managed loans were $148.4 billion and $149.7 billion, respectively.

Managed net revenue was $4.9 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 29%, from the prior year. Net interest income was $4.3 billion, up by $1.3 billion, or 43%, from the prior year, driven by the impact of the Washington Mutual transaction and wider loan spreads. These benefits were offset partially by higher revenue reversals associated with higher charge-offs and a decreased level of fees. Noninterest revenue was $557 million, a decrease of $207 million, or 27%, from the prior year. The decline was driven by an increase in the credit enhancement for securitization trusts combined with lower securitization income, partially offset by higher merchant servicing revenue related to the dissolution of the Chase Paymentech Solutions joint venture.

The managed provision for credit losses was $4.6 billion, an increase of $2.4 billion from the prior year, reflecting a higher level of charge-offs due to continued deterioration in the credit environment. The managed net charge-off rate for the quarter was 10.03%, up from 4.98% in the prior year and 7.72% in the prior quarter. The 30-day managed delinquency rate was 5.86%, up from 3.46% in the prior year and down from 6.16% in the prior quarter, reflecting normal seasonal patterning. Excluding Washington Mutual, the managed net charge-off rate for the second quarter was 8.97% and the 30-day delinquency rate was 5.27%.

Noninterest expense was $1.3 billion, an increase of $148 million, or 12%, from the prior year, due to the dissolution of the Chase Paymentech Solutions joint venture and the impact of the Washington Mutual transaction.

