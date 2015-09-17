Wall Street's best bankers keep leaving the industry

Wall Street bankers are jumping ship to work at the companies they advise.

JPMorgan banker Henry Gosebruch is the latest to make the move, leaving his role at banking giant JPMorgan for drugmaker AbbVie.

The move was first reported by The Wall Street Journal’s Peter Loftus, who reports that Gosebruch will take on a newly-created role as chief strategy officer at the biopharmaceutical company.

Gosebruch is a 20-year JPMorgan veteran and was most recently co-head of mergers and acquisitions in North America.

In July, Blackstone’s CFO, Laurence Tosi, announced his decision to jump ship for tech startup Airbnb.

That followed the March departure of Morgan Stanley’s CFO, Ruth Porat, for Google.

And it’s not just the CFOs, either.

In the past several years, all of these Wall Street bankers and deal makers have jumped ship for roles in industry:

Mike Cavanagh: The former Carlyle Group co-chief operating officer left that firm to become Comcast’s CFO. Before Carlyle, Cavanagh coheaded corporate and investment banking at JPMorgan.

Anthony Noto: The former Goldman Sachs tech banker is now CFO at Twitter.

Imran Khan: The former Credit Suisse tech banker is now Snapchat’s chief strategy officer.

JPMorgan confirmed to Business Insider that Anu Aiyengar is now the sole head of M&A for North America at the firm and will report to Chris Ventresca and Hernan Cristerna, who are global co-heads of M&A.

