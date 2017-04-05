Someone made a $130 million trade on their mobile

JPMorgan is investing in technology in a big way — and it’s paying off.

The CEO of the firm’s corporate investment bank, Daniel Pinto, stressed the importance of technology in an annual letter to shareholders Tuesday.

Specifically, he noted, one client leveraged the firm’s technological capabilities to make a $US100 million ($130 million) trade — from a mobile phone.

“Our profitable Markets business, which generated an overall ROE of 17% last year, enables us to invest in innovation and the client experience,” Pinto wrote.

“Eighty three per cent of notional FX trading is now done electronically. We have seen a $US100 million trade done on a mobile phone, and on peak days in 2016, $US200 billion in FX was traded through our electronic channels, including our own J.P. Morgan Markets platform, which provides a range of services from research to pre- and post-trade reporting.”

The firm spends more than $US9.5 billion on technology with an increasing percentage of that budget going towards new investments and innovation, according to a letter from COO Matt Zames Tuesday.

Pinto said the firm fundamentally believes clients should be able to choose how to trade with JPMorgan. He emphasised that it’s the firm’s strong technical capabilities that allow clients trade through turbulent times like Brexit and the US presidential election last year.

“The electronic evolution is advancing, and the investments we’ve made, and will continue to make, already are proving their merit to our clients,” Pinto wrote.

