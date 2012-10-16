JP MORGAN: Here Are The 14 Best Stocks Right Now

Photo: Bloomberg Television

JP Morgan is bullish on the S&P 500. They expect the index to “melt up” to 1,495 within weeks.In a new note to clients, chief U.S. equity strategist Tom Lee highlights 14 stock picks to outperform the index.



His recommendations are all domestically oriented companies. All of the companies have seen significant insider buying in the past six months, which is a show of confidence.

In addition, Lee’s picks, which span a variety of industries, have exceeded the Wall Street’s EPS estimates in the first two quarters of 2012.

“On average, these 14 names have 12% upside to J.P. Morgan target prices (for those that are covered) and a 2013E P/E of 11.3x,” writes Lee.

