JP MORGAN: Here Are The 14 Best Stocks Right Now

JP Morgan is bullish on the S&P 500. They expect the index to “melt up” to 1,495 within weeks.In a new note to clients, chief U.S. equity strategist Tom Lee highlights 14 stock picks to outperform the index.
His recommendations are all domestically oriented companies. All of the companies have seen significant insider buying in the past six months, which is a show of confidence.
In addition, Lee’s picks, which span a variety of industries, have exceeded the Wall Street’s EPS estimates in the first two quarters of 2012.
“On average, these 14 names have 12% upside to J.P. Morgan target prices (for those that are covered) and a 2013E P/E of 11.3x,” writes Lee.
Ticker: KR
Target Price: $29.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 3%
2Q EPS Beat: 2%
Description: One of the world's largest grocery retailers, with sales of over $90 billion in FY2011.
Ticker: WFC
Target Price: $42.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 3%
2Q EPS Beat: 5%
Description: An estimated one in three American households does business with Wells Fargo.
Ticker: CVS
Target Price: $57.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 5%
2Q EPS Beat: 11%
Description: CVS has over 7,300 pharmacies across America and serves over 5 million people per day.
Ticker: M
Target Price: $46.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 19%
2Q EPS Beat: 3%
Description: Macy's operates 840 department stores in 45 states.
Ticker: UNP
Target Price: $140.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 15%
2Q EPS Beat: 5%
Description: UNP operates 31,900 miles of track covering the western United States.
Ticker: FITB
Target Price: $18.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 32%
2Q EPS Beat: 18%
Description: #372 on Fortune 500's rankings for America's largest corporations.
Ticker: STI
Target Price: $33.50
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 39%
2Q EPS Beat: 35%
Description: STI's 1,641 retail branches and nearly 3,000 ATMs are predominantly located in the south-eastern United States.
Ticker: BBBY
Target Price: $69.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 14%
2Q EPS Beat: 9%
Description: BBY sells domestics merchandise and home furnishings at over 1,400 stores throughout North America.
Ticker: CTAS
Target Price: $47.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 21%
2Q EPS Beat: 3%
Description: The 'service professionals' at Cintas reported revenues over $4.1 billion in FY2012.
Ticker: EQR
Target Price: $63.00
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 74%
2Q EPS Beat: 6%
Description: The apartment development company owns or has investments in over 400 properties across 14 states.
Ticker: KEY
Target Price: $9.50
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 11%
2Q EPS Beat: 26%
Description: KeyCorp offers community baking in 14 states and corporate banking across the U.S.
Ticker: GPC
Target Price: $66.00
% Sales Int'l: 1%
1Q EPS Beat: 8%
2Q EPS Beat: 1%
Description: NAPA, the largest division of GPC, distributes over 380,000 products at its 58 U.S. distribution centres.
Ticker: NOC
Target Price: $52.00
% Sales Int'l: 6%
1Q EPS Beat: 20%
2Q EPS Beat: 15%
Description: Offers aerospace, electronic, and information systems as well as technical services in over 25 nations.
Ticker: NI
Target Price: N/A
% Sales Int'l: 0%
1Q EPS Beat: 1%
2Q EPS Beat: 21%
Description: This natural gas and electric provider was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute.
